Barry Bedre is running for Anderson County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Bedre is a lifetime resident of Palestine and the owner of Turbyfill’s Machine Shop, Inc.
Turbyfill Machine Shop, established in 1901 by Bedre’s great, great grandfather H.R. Turbyfill, is the oldest family-owned business in the area.
“I am seeking this position because Anderson County needs responsible, common sense, and efficient management,” Bedre said. “ I believe I can deliver a business minded approach and efficient solutions to ensure the Commissioners Court and county employees maximize resources and provide the quality of service this community deserves. I also look forward to the opportunity to work with other area officials, law enforcement officers, and businesses to protect our history and facilities for future generations.”
Bedre was born in Palestine to H.E. “Scooter” and Linda Bedre. Upon graduating from Palestine Hight School in 1989, he attended the University of North Texas, graduating with a business administration degree in 1994. Bedre then returned home and continued working in the family business, then owned by his grandfather, Russell Turbyfill, and great uncle, Wayne Turbyfill.
“When I graduated from UNT, I began a search for a place of my own here in Palestine,” Bedre said. “I purchased my property just south of Montalba and knew right away this was where I wanted to be. I live there today with my wife, Megan, and our son, Lucas. Over these many years, I have had the privilege to work with countless residents and businesses all over the area. I’ve seen a lot of changes, some good and some bad, and have constantly adapted to keep my business successful. If elected, I plan to use my experience and knowledge to move the county forward in a positive way. It will be my mission to provide effective leadership and help create opportunities in Anderson County for my son and your families as well.”
Barry and Megan are members of the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine, where he is a Ruling Elder and Chairman of the Property and Stewardship committees. They are also proud members of the Palestine Lion’s Club. Megan is a graduate of PHS and University of Texas at Tyler and is an English teacher at Westwood Junior High. She is also the director of the Pantherette Drill Team.
“One question I constantly hear is ‘What does a Commissioner do?,’” Bedre said. “The answer I give is they are responsible for much more than repairing roads and bridges. Four Commissioners, along with the County Judge, adopt the county budget and tax rate, approve county purchases and authorize contracts. They also maintain county properties, set county employees wages and benefits and fill vacancies in various offices. Basically, they handle the administrative business of the county and I believe have an obligation to work within the constraints of our local economy.
“The tax requirement should never exceed the taxpayer’s ability to provide it. Simply put, you should be able to afford to live, own property, and raise a family where you work. I believe I have the abilities needed to help our Commissioner’s Court do this and will be honest and available to all County employees and residents. Thank you for voting!”
Follow on Facebook @Barry R Bedre for Anderson County Commissioner, Pct4.
