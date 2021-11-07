First Resource Center is recruiting 100 new and returning volunteers for the food pantry’s upcoming Red Kettle campaign. FRC is the Palestine Service Unit of the Salvation Army, a nonprofit organization that gives food to people in need.
The fundraising drive occurs during four weeks of the year’s busiest shopping season that begins during Black Friday on Nov. 26 and continues every day until Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.
Most shifts are two hours in length, and volunteers who sign up early can choose from four locations: Brookshire’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, or Walmart. Most shifts are between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 to 2 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., or 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday shifts last three hours, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Most volunteers work about eight hours over the four-week campaign.
The 2020 campaign raised $36,000, which exceeded last year’s goal of raising $30,000 to fight hunger. FRC purchases roughly $4,000 of food each month from the East Texas Food Bank to feed the area’s 300 families who qualify each month.
Kurt Sohn, chairman of the board of the Salvation Army’s Palestine service unit, said this year’s fundraising goal is $36,000 for food purchases throughout 2022.
“Contributions are used to purchase food for those in need throughout the year right here in Anderson County,” Sohn said. “All funds collected in our community, stay in our community.”
Sohn said volunteers of all ages are encouraged to sign up to ring the bell. Some can dress in costume to spread holiday spirit. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be among the bell ringers this year.
“We would love to see church groups, high school and grade school groups with chaperones come out,” he said. “This would be a great opportunity to complete community service hours [and], give clubs or groups an opportunity to do good in our community.”
The virtual Red Kettle virtual campaign is another way to help. Credit card donations are accepted on the Salvation Army’s website at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org. Funds are earmarked according to each donor’s address, allowing them to serve their neighbors.
People can also donate directly to FRC at its GoFundMe site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kurt039s-campaign-for-first-resource-center/donate.
People who want to sign up to volunteer can call Sohn at 972-814-7553 or FRC’s Director Blinda Craig at 903-731-9270. Email Sohn at kurt.sohn@prodigy.net or Craig at storehouse801@embarqmail.com.
