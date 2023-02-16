Bella Sera Ranch hosts an open house 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for couples looking for an elegant wedding venue close to Palestine.
The open house features vendors who offer a range of wedding services, including planners, caterers, photographers, videographers, makeup and hair artists, floral designers, bridal gowns, wedding cakes with samples and a professional DJ.
“The goal is to bring in potential couples who are engaged and looking for a venue,” owner Niki Brownlee said.
Guests can also see Bella Sera's indoor and outdoor event spaces, which include a beautiful white chapel with indoor seating for 150 guests and an outdoor pavilion with seating for up to 200 guests. The Grand Hall offers a large dance floor and enough seating for 200 guests.
The ranch is located on 49 acres roughly three miles south of Palestine off of FM 322. The venue sits on five acres and includes a chapel and event center known as the Grand Hall. The chapel, Grand Hall, garden, and gazebo are located in close proximity to each other to allow guests to move from one space to the next with ease.
Brownlee said Bella Sera offers inclusive wedding packages that can save families money.
“The purpose of our open house is to attract engaged couples to come see our beautiful space and learn about the inclusions we offer that will save them thousands on their total wedding budget,” Brownlee said. “We also have some of the best wedding vendors in East Texas attending the open house that will offer additional services to complete an entire wedding day all under one roof.”
Rental packages include a large selection of wedding decor, furniture, bride and groom cakes, and several services, from a DJ with party lights to a bar with certified bartenders and security, giant sparklers and clean-up.
Brownlee and her husband Michael, formerly of Fort Worth, purchased the ranch in 2019 and now host roughly 50 events per year ranging from weddings and galas to corporate and community events such as proms, high school reunions, birthday celebrations and back to school events for school districts.
The new owners have made updates to the venue such as new 9 foot farmhouse-style tables and indoor chairs, a large flower wall, and a new photo booth in the Grand Hall. Outdoor improvements include new garden chairs.
Bella Sera Ranch is located at 286 Anderson County Road 1400.
For information call 903-723-0900 or visit www.bellaseraranch.com.
