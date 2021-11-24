Ben E. Keith, a leader in fine food and premium beverage distribution, celebrated its 115th year in business Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The company, established in 1906, is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country, and the largest distributor in the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler family.
With 14 Sales & Distribution Centers, the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, spirits, wine products and nonalcoholic beverages.
“Ben E. Keith’s story began over 100 years ago and gets better every year,” said CEO John Hallam.“Our partners know that they are backed by a century of experience, a history of excellence, and peace of mind for the future.”
Operating as a conscientious corporate citizen is a top priority of Ben E. Keith.
“We pride ourselves on being active, contributing members of the communities we serve, and we are committed to our continued partnerships and successes on a local level,” said Kevin Bartholomew, Beverage Division President. “We look forward to the next 115 years!”
The Palestine branch, known as the Piney Woods Division, of the company was established in 1969 as a beverage distribution center. It services more than 20 counties, including Anderson, Cherokee, Freestone, Henderson, Leon and Limestone.
Palestine’s General Manager Andrew Gregory has been with the company for 27 years.
“I work for the greatest company in the world and love working and living in Palestine,” Gregory said. “It's an honor to work with the community and civic organizations here in this wonderful city. BEK strives to promote and get involved in every aspect of the community. I’ve spend 27 years of working for BEK and I look forward to another 20 plus years of service to the company and the community.”
Office Manager Angela Fields agrees that Ben E. Keith is a great place to work.
“BEK is an amazing company that I am proud to work for,” Fields said. “I love my job and bosses and all the people I work with. And the way BEK is involved in community and encourages us all to participate in community projects and events is amazing. I would not trade it for anything.”
Headquartered in Fort Worth, the company was originally named the Harkrider-Keith-Cooke Company, but adopted its current name in 1931.
According to the company’s history, Ben E. Keith was the first salesman and junior partner. Through his continual contributions to the company as well as to his community, he was able to steer the company from its humble beginnings into the present position as one of the major produce and beer distributors in the country.
While he started his career delivering dry goods on a horse and buggy, it was his vision and leadership that turned the company into a distribution powerhouse.
The Ben E. Keith Company began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1933. Tapping into beverage distribution in a deal with Busch was an easy transition, and both businesses continued to soar.
The company named the Hallam Family to continue building the legacy.
In 1980, the Food division shifted from predominately produce to a full-service, broadline food distributor.
The Beverage division entered the craft and specialty beer market in 2008 and continues diversification of portfolio distributing wine, spirits, and nonalcoholic beverages.
While the Ben E. Keith Company’s mission is to exist to serve its customers, that philosophy extends to serving its communities, as well.
Employees actively volunteer their time and resources to provide a helping hand to a number of national and local organizations, to assist in their work of building strong and vibrant communities.
They proudly support efforts to empower and inspire positive engagements that lead to a better future for everyone.
Their company actively supports Folds of Honor, American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, March of Dimes, Habitat for Humanity, The Family Place as well as local food banks, shelters and schools/universities.
Locally, they have been strong supporters of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and many non-profit organizations.
“Ben E. Keith has been a tremendous asset to our community,” said Roy Finch, Chamber Chairman. “They are always willing to offer their support to countless community events and sponsorship. We are very fortunate to have such a great business in Palestine.”
Palestine’s branch also plays a large role in our community Christmas activities, underwriting the Dogwood Garden Club’s annual Festival of Trees, a competition among local non-profits, to help them earn money by decorating a Christmas tree with a theme or message.
“Andrew has always been very generous when asked to underwrite our event,” said Linda Jean Brown, Festival of Trees Chair. “Andrew has always been so generous to us and the community. We appreciate Andrew and Ben E. Keith more than they’ll ever know.”
For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com. Follow them on Facebook.com/benekeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.