This Saturday friends and family will host a benefit for a Palestine man who is still trying to recover from the effects of COVID-19.
Russell Crist, Jr., known to his friends as “Big Russ,” contracted the coronavirus and spent over half a year in the hospital and four months on life support.
The 38-year-old was in a coma and has lost the use of his legs.
“He’s a gentle giant,” said Crist’s uncle, Ernie Williams.
“We are talking about a vibrant guy,” Williams said. “And now he can’t take care of himself. It has been a tough battle.”
Crist is a Palestine High School graduate who Williams said has always made a point of helping other people out.
“He was always the one there to help,” Williams said of Crist’s efforts during disasters in Palestine and when local parks needed cleaning up.
The hoveround scooter Crist purchased for his mother a few years back is now what he has to use to get around.
He has been on dialysis and there is a chance he will have to go back on, Williams said.
“This is an opportunity as a community to help a native son,” Williams said.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Anderson County Annex at 703 N. Mallard St. in Palestine. Barbecue plates will be for sale for $10 and $15 for large portions of brisket, hotlinks and sides. Crist will also be on hand. Donations will be accepted in person or via the Cash App for Russell Crist, $BigBossman74. Money collected will go to help cover medical bills and future care for Crist.
