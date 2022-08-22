Three-year-old Akosua Buaben is jumping up and down in a new pair of shoes and socks. The Pre-K student was one of almost 400 children receiving new footwear at the First Blessing shoe ministry event Saturday morning at Palestine’s First Presbyterian Church.
Akosua knows exactly why she likes her new black sneakers with pink and sparkly silver accents and white laces.
“They’re pretty,” she said.
For the fourth year in a row, hundreds of local children, ages 6 months to 18 years, were invited to participate in the First Blessing footwear giveaway based on family income and need.
First Presbyterian Church volunteers Joan and Tony Rhone organized the event by raising $20 per child from members of local churches. They also identified and invited more than 400 children to the event.
First Blessing founder Glenn Lackey of Temple used the funds to purchase 1,500 pair of shoes and six bins of socks, which he brought in a truck.
Lackey is a former shoe salesman who purchases the shoes at wholesale prices and brings them to partnering churches in different communities. He said giving each child a new pair of shoes at the beginning of the school year helps them put their best foot forward.
“Sending children to school with a new pair of shoes gives them pride and makes them feel better about themselves,” Lackey said. “We believe the Bible verse Matthew 25: 31 and the following says we are to take care of the unfortunate, and so we do that.”
More than a dozen organizations provided volunteers or free services at the event. The Anderson County Farm Bureau served a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee to all families.
President Ted Britton said the breakfast serves as the organization’s food connection event because volunteers educate children about food sources as they serve.
“We try to let the kids know where the food comes from; the farmers and ranchers,” Britton said.
The Palestine Lions Club offered free eye screenings. Lions Club volunteers used a vision spot screener to detect vision disorders and referred some parents to helpful resources.
“We offer screening to kids and adults, too, if they need it,” said Lions Club President Barry Bedre.
Children also enjoyed having their faces painted by CASA of Trinity Valley volunteers.
Volunteer Libby McDermott, a recent high school graduate and current art student, said she enjoyed the experience.
“I like it when the kids look in the mirror and they have a look of shock and excitement on their faces,” she said. “That’s my favorite part.”
High school students from the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Interact Club also participated.
First Blessing organizes 40 to 50 events per year across the state. This year Lackey is hosting twice the number of events as in 2021 and is impressed with the service and generosity of local organizations that contributed time and resources.
“This community has been incredibly generous,” Lackey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.