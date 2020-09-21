While the Texas coastline was experience storm surges, high winds and flash flooding the piney woods enjoyed cooler temperatures and much needed rain showers Monday, Sept. 21.
The outer rain bans of Tropical Storm Beta began moving over Texas early Monday morning.
“Showers, some heavy and a few isolated thunderstorms and possibly some localized flooding are the extent of what East Texas will experience from Beta,” said Monica Seller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s until the end of the week when we expect to be back up in the 80s.”
Beta formed out of Tropical Depression 22 on Friday.
The National Weather Service issued numerous Storm Surge Warnings in effect for coastal parts of Texas such as Port Aransas to High Island—including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.
Voluntary evacuations were issued for both the city of Galveston and Galveston County on Saturday.
Galveston's interim mayor, Craig Brown, reported possible rainfall totals of up to 10 inches, which would leave roads impassable, especially along the city's west end and low-lying areas.
Coastal communities were already experiencing storm surges Saturday evening. In Freeport, Mark Greer reported that the water had already begun to rise.
“This one is going to be a lot worse than Hurricane Laura was,” Greer said. “The docks and everything are already underwater and this thing is still a few days away.”
By Monday, the roadway in front of Greer’s home was underwater.
Greer, a Westwood ISD graduate and owner and Captain of the Cast Off II and A1 Deep Sea Charters, has a home in Freeport and plans to ride out the storm, as he has done with others in the past.
Thousands in Lake Charles, Louisiana remain without power after being slammed three weeks ago by Hurricane Laura. There is concern Beta could hit the area with heavy rains once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.