BETHEL – Driving through the tiny community of Bethel on Hwy 287 is a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it proposition. Cayuga ISD is by far the most dominant feature on the Bethel landscape, but given the opportunity, a glance across the two-lane highway from the elementary school will reward you with a view of the Bethel Community Center, a true jewel in the crown of East Texas.
Built in 1924, the beautiful one-story building, sitting on fours acres dotted with huge mature trees, serves as the community center for the few hundred residents of Bethel, located roughly 20 miles northwest of Palestine. The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department also used the 4,500-square-foot center, but the building fell into disrepair around 10 years ago. While still in use today, the beautiful facility needs some help.
Anna Glenn, Joyce Dyess and Wanda Johnson have emerged as the caretakers of the Community Center and are on a mission to not only keep the center alive, but see it thrive for another century.
“We are going to start having ‘Trade Days’ where vendors, farmers, garage sales, crafts and anybody else will have a place to set up and sell their goods,” Johnson said.
“We will be charging $15 for a space, and we have both inside and outside spaces available,” Dyess said.
The ladies also plan to have lunches available with all proceeds going to the Community Center.
“Our most urgent need right now is a new roof,” Glenn said. “It needs a lot of work all over, but the basic structure is sound.”
Basically, the grand old dame needs to have her hair and makeup done. The list of needs for the center is lengthy, but hopes are high that the Trade Days will help generate some much-needed revenue. The group plans to host the event every weekend, beginning Saturday, March 5.
“We want to do these every Saturday,” Johnson said. “Whether folks want to participate once a month or every Saturday, we certainly welcome them.”
The group would be more than grateful for any donations as well. Cash is always useful in the upkeep of the center, but appliances, HVAC, tables, chairs and many other things would be welcome with open arms.
“We believe in this place and what it could bring to the community,” Glenn said. “We want to see it become the social center of the community once again. A place where friends and neighbors can come together.”
This is East Texas. Coming together for a great cause is what we do.
For more information or to donate, call Joyce Dyess at 903-724-0257 or Anna Glenn at 903-922-7584.
