Anderson County's COVID-19 cases overnight rose to 14 from 10, County Judge Robert Johnston said Tuesday. Corrections officers at Beto make up eight or nine of the county's 14 cases.
Johnston also reported 76 new inmate cases of COVID-19 at Beto; he said prison officials initially were trying to move those inmates to another unit but later decided not to because of a lack of space.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice website reports 94 inmates at Beto testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Tuesday that TDCJ's failure to perform enough tests has endangered the community. The state, he said, should test all officers at the Beto Unit, as well as all of the prisoners on medical restriction. Nearly 2,500 Beto Unit prisoners are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with a COVID-19 carrier.
“This is terrible, absolutely wrong,” Presley said. “They just aren't testing enough people.”
More than 70 percent of the inmates tested at Beto have tested positive. That's far higher than the 10 percent that typically test positive in most populations.
“That means they're testing too few people,” Presley said. “They're testing only the sickest people. This will cost taxpayers a lot for the lawsuits that are coming.”
City and county leaders imposed restrictions on movement early, Presley said, partly because they knew the county's prisons could aggravate the spread of COVID-19.
Presley said up to 50 percent of the people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but can still spread the virus.
Currently, 39 tests are pending from the Beto Unit. This would put Beto's original number of COVID-19 cases at more than 200. Beto cases are not counted as Anderson County cases, but as that units cases within the prison systems count.
Two of the newest cases for Anderson County were reportedly work-related; the other two are under reviews. Thirteen of the cases are in Palestine; one is in Elkhart.
Of Anderson County's 14 cases – eight men and six women – two already recovered and no one has died. Five are 21 to 40 years of age, seven are 41 to 59, and two are 60 to 79.
Ten active cases are in isolation at home, under the care of physicians and two active cases are in the hospital.
Information provided by the NET Health website is in English and Spanish. NET Health covers Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood, Gregg, and Smith Counties.
Of the 14 Anderson County cases, Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer said seven are classified as exposure in a workplace – several from the Beto Unit – one is classified as community spread, three are travel-related, and three are under review by NetHealth.
You can review the statistics provided by NetHealth at https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/uploads/blog/fc15b434743f94a4ba390d6748a3d8706a5fd5b3.pdf.
