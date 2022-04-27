AUSTIN — President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 75 people including 19 Texans and granted pardons to three individuals including one Texan, the White House announced Tuesday.
The announcement is part of the Biden Administration's push to empower formerly incarcerated individuals to become productive, law-abiding members of society, as well as reduce crime and make communities safer.
Of those granted clemency or pardons, many were individuals who were serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses and many would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, Biden said.
Biden also pardoned Abraham Bolden, an 86-year-old former U.S. Secret Service agent who was the first African American to serve on a presidential detail. In 1964, Bolden was charged with offenses related to attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file.
This is the first time Biden has used his sweeping clemency powers since entering office.
“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said. ”During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans.”
Included in the announcement was the release of the Biden Administration’s plans to support those re-entering society after incarceration.
The actions include a new collaboration between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Labor to provide job training; new grants for workforce development programs; greater opportunities to serve in federal government; expanded access to capital for people with convictions trying to start a small business; improved reentry services for veterans; and more support for health care, housing and educational opportunities.
The Biden Administration said that advancing successful reentry outcomes disrupts the cycle of economic hardship while also strengthening the economy.
Since Biden took office, the economy has added a record 7.9 million jobs and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6%. At the same time, many industries are facing workforce shortages to meet growing demand as their businesses flourish.
Biden said he believes America is in a prime position to offer opportunities for meaningful employment to the more than 600,000 people that leave prison every year — for whom securing stable employment is among the most significant challenges.
“While today’s announcement marks important progress, my administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans,” Biden said.
The single Texan who was given a pardon was Betty Jo Bogans of Houston.
Bogans, 51, was convicted in 1998 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in the Southern District of Texas after attempting to transport drugs for her boyfriend and his accomplice, neither of whom were detained or arrested, per White House documents.
At the time of her conviction, Bogans was a single mother with no prior record and accepted responsibility for her limited role in the offense, it said. Bogans was sentenced to seven years in prison. Now, nearly two decades since her release from custody, Bogans has held consistent employment, even while undergoing treatment for cancer, and has focused on raising her son, it said.
Below are the 19 Texans Biden granted clemency:
Sharon Louise Boatright — Richardson.
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Sentence: 190 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (Dec. 16, 2013); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 15, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.
Ramola Kaye Brown — Huntsville
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.
Sentence: 145 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Sept.15, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Mark Richard Burton — Odessa
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and/or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $15,000 fine (March 16, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Nickolas Cano — Amarillo
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.
Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (Sept. 5, 2014).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.
Lori Jean Cross — North Richland Hills
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (Sept. 12, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
Catalina Davis – San Antonio
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Sentence: 210 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 6, 2014); amended to 151 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Aug. 31, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Deborah Ann Dodd – Forney
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine or 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Feb. 19, 2015).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Nova Neal Finau – Fort Worth
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (March 31, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.
Julio Garza – Edinberg
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 10 kilograms of cocaine.
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 13, 2010).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Stephanie Hernandez – Dallas
Offense: Distribution of a controlled substance.
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (April 21, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
David Charles Jenkins – Beaumont
Offenses: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (Western District of Louisiana); violation of supervised release (Eastern District of Texas); production of counterfeit access devices (Eastern District of Texas).
Sentences: 151 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (Nov. 28, 2011); amended to 121 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (Feb. 9, 2018). Twenty four months of imprisonment (Jan. 5, 2012). Twenty four months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release, $2,516 restitution (April 29, 2015).
Prison sentences and terms of supervised release in each case to run consecutively.
Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight and three-year terms of supervised release, and the unpaid remainders, if any, of the $5,000 fine and $2,516 restitution.
Brittany Krambeck – Fort Worth
Offense: Maintaining drug involved premises; structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements.
Sentence: 220 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (Oct. 29, 2010).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
Rosamaria Lucero – New Braunfels
Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, aiding and abetting.
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Feb. 13, 2018).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Quang Nguyen – Houston
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,000 or more marijuana plants.
Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 30, 2017).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Aaron Ponce – Odessa
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance, 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 11, 2013).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
Rose Trujillo Rangel – Waco
Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine, a schedule II-narcotic-drug-controlled substance.
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (April 14, 2008).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.
Alejandro Reyna – Brownsville
Offense: Importation of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Sentence: 210 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $2,000 fine (Jan. 16, 2014); amended to 180 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $2,000 fine (Feb. 26, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $2,000 fine.
Fermin Serna – Rio Grande City
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, a schedule I controlled substance.
Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (Nov. 9, 2007).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.
James Darrell Walker – Lubbock
Offense: Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
Sentence: 327 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Aug. 21, 2006); amended to 262 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 9, 2016).
Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.