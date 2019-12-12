Here's a relaxing thought as you're settling into the sofa: That new television you purchased on Black Friday is probably watching you as often as you watch it.
Internet-capable televisions, especially those manufactured in the last several years, offer technology such as voice recognition, facial recognition, and online chat-cameras. Those features make navigating the devices easier, so that consumers can seamlessly change channels, record shows, schedule recordings, or video-chat with friends.
But here's the rub: That same technology, security experts said, allows the manufacturers of the devices, such as Samsung and Vizio, to spy on consumers in their homes, gathering personal data they can sell to marketing firms.
Even worse, hackers can easily access this data and hold your information up for ransom. (“Pay us, or we'll release this information on the Internet.”)
Samsung, in their instructions on how to set up voice commands for its SMART televisions, warn customers that, “if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party through your use of voice recognition."
In other words, the televisions will record your conversations, and sell the information derived from them to marketing companies seeking to know how they can more effectively target you.
If you were talking about tennis, for instance, advertisements for Wilson products and all things tennis will begin to appear on your social media pages and television commercials.
A recent Consumer Reports article reported a “relatively unsophisticated hacker” could break into a Samsung, Philips, RCA, or one of other of the multitude of SMART televisions with ease. John Johnson, president of J & B Security of Palestine, agreed.
“If you have a device you can hook to the internet, odds are it's either been hacked, or it will eventually be hacked,” Johnson told the Herald-Press Thursday. “It's not just televisions, either. Amazon Alexa, doorbell cameras, Google Hubs – they're all prey for hackers if you don't have a good firewall installed.”
A firewall is a part of a computer system or network designed to block unauthorized access while permitting outward communication.
Johnson, who studied network security in college, said the number of people who are skilled in networks has grown exponentially in the last ten years. Normal firewalls are little deterrent nowadays, he said; security-minded consumers need more.
“Sonic Wall is a great router, but the average consumer won't be able to program it,” he said. “If you don't want to be hacked, I'd have a professional come and install something like that.”
Apart from professionally installed online security, Johnson said a more effective, much more low-tech option is available: Don't buy SMART televisions.
“If you have bought one, bring it out in the backyard and set it on fire,” he said. “I won't let anything like that in my house.”
If you think all this sounds like the “telescreens” from George Orwell's novel 1984, you're not far off.
In 2017, the Vizio corporation had spied so much, and so deliberately, that the Federal Trade commission fined the company more than $2 million, and ordered them to stop the practice.
“If Jeff Bezos is spying through the Echo than anything is possible,” Andrea Ivins told the Herald-Press. Now the manager of Palestine's Anytime Fitness, Ivins was a computer technician at her family's computer repair shop for more than a decade. “As soon as any new technology comes out, the baddies have already been hard at work creating malware for it.”
Some televisions come with the option to turn off the SMART feature, taking them offline, but critics say they do not trust the manufacturers to make that feature effective.
“We opened Pandora's Box when we let these devices into our homes,” Johnson said. “It's easy – if you have information you want to keep from the world, you have to unplug. Period.”
