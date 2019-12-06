Adoptions in Texas have topped 6,000 this year, the highest number ever, the Texas Department of Family Services reports. Anderson County adoptions – about 25 in 2019 – are part of that success.
With roughly 18,000 kids going into foster care during the 2019 fiscal year, and more than 20,000 exiting, the number of kids leaving the system for the first time exceeds the number entering.
Permanent placements for foster children are happening at a steady pace locally, as well. Two children were returned to their biological parents in the Anderson County Court of Law Thursday.
In November, five families adopted 11 children in Palestine at an adoption celebration. All 11 children were adopted by non-relatives, but the DFPS report shows children are adopted by relatives or returned to their parents just as often.
The increase stems partly from a statewide campaign to promote adoptions and reduce the amount of time children spend in foster care. A DFPS recruiting campaign for adoptive parents, called “Why Not Me?,” is partly responsible for the 25 percent increase in adoptions over the past decade.
Judge Jeff Doran, who presides over Anderson County’s Court at Law, said his judicial colleagues are aware of negative effects of foster care on normal child development. Texas law limits the time children are in the foster care system to 18 months – enough time for a child to endure psychological damage. Doran said foster children also endure more damage with each additional placement.
The solution is to find permanent placement for children in foster care in a timely manner – which may include finding an adoptive family or being returned to parents faster.
“The objective is permanency for the child, whether it's with an adoptive family or the child’s biological parents” Doran said.
Family law judges statewide compare notes at annual informational meetings and decide on best practices.
Across Texas, 400 adoptions occurred in November, National Adoption Month.
Half of the 6,000 children adopted in 2019 were adopted by non-relatives, while half were adopted by relatives.
Shari Pulliam, a spokesperson for DFPS, said the “Why Not Me?” campaign arose from a sentiment that foster children commonly express: “Why not me? Why can’t I have a family?”
Children never grow too old for parents, Pulliam said. Teenagers need role models, and transitioning to young adulthood is difficult even for children who have a family. The department encourages families to look into adoption, especially during the holidays. Visit www.adoptchildren.org for information.
