The Palestine YMCA's Freeze Your Buns Fun Run is a holiday family affair for many who participate.
This year, Buck Bedre and his sister, Brighton Bedre, the current Miss Texas Elementary America, participated in the Y's fun run as their first 5K. Buck and Brighton ran with the race course with their mom, Christine Bedre. Buck was a big winner, finishing second in the 14 and Under Class.
"It was so much fun and I can’t wait to compete again," Buck said. "Running in downtown Palestine was neat, plus I made some new friends."
The event is a festive run or walk through historic Palestine, designed to get the whole family into the spirit of the season. Runners are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday costumes as they embark on a 5K route through historic downtown Palestine, past Reagan Park and through a neighborhood of beautiful historic Victorian homes.
The 5K is a USA Track and Field certified course that utilizes chip timing. The event began and ended at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 401 W. Main St.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Clear Choice Glass and Mirror, Discount Pools & Spas, Henry A/C & Heat, Home Grill Steak House, Prosperity Bank, Starr Hill Lodge, Warren Service Co. and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
This event is a fundraiser for Palestine YMCA youth and senior scholarship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.