Anderson County Blankets and Bears is holding its annual gala Saturday to raise funds to prevent and deter the effects of child abuse. The fundraiser for roughly 150 guests is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall,110 N. Line Street.
The theme is ‘A Starry Night’ and features live music by the Tuxedo Cats, dancing, an open bar, catering by Jack Lewis of Tyler, a live auction and a wine pull. Brenda McBride, a trauma-based therapist in Tyler, provides the keynote address. Semi-formal attire, including suits and sequins, is suggested.
Jackson Hanks of Texas First Title Company said he and Joe Coleman founded the organization roughly 15 years ago to provide assistance to children affected by widespread sexual abuse in Anderson County.
“Initially the mission of Blankets and Bears was to provide resources for children who had been sexually assaulted, and over a period of time the mission has morphed into providing assistance to children who are abused,” Hanks said.
Last year’s gala raised roughly $25,000. The organization’s Vice President Patricia Champagne said funds raised at the gala are used to benefit a variety of local projects and organizations. Champagne is helping organize this year's event along with the organization’s board of directors and several volunteers.
“This is for a great cause to help these children in our county,” she said. “It’s going to be a great and fun evening with food and entertainment.”
Recent projects include a sensory room at Northside Primary School, which serves children in Kindergarten and the first grade. Funds have also benefitted The Crisis Center, CASA of Trinity Valley, area food banks and backpack food programs, while also providing blankets and bears for the police and sheriff’s offices, and counseling for victims of sexual assault.
Hanks said the incidence of child abuse, both nationwide and in Anderson County, are high.
“National statistics show that one in four women and one in six boys have been sexually assaulted,” Hanks said. “Once children have been sexually assaulted their youth has been stolen. It can never be retrieved; it can never be returned, and they are changed for a lifetime, at something that happened that was not their choice.”
Gala tickets are also available at the door for $75 per person. Gold Table sponsorships are $850 for a table of eight; Silver Table sponsorships cost $650 for a table of four; and Bronze Table sponsorships are available for $450 and include seating for two. Tickets cost $75 per person and are available at Texas First Title at 601 E. Lacy Street. Table sponsors are still needed. Persons or organizations interested in sponsoring a table can contact Champagne to or purchase tickets at 903-724-0874.
Table sponsors as of Wednesday include District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, All-Star Ford, Rutledge Auto Group, Commercial Bank of Texas, Palestine Independent School District, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Mark and Kim Owens, Sheriff Rudy Flores, Discount Pools/Fabulous Pools & Spas, Red Dirt Pest Control, Austin Bank, Coleman Rentals, Texas First Title Company, Domino’s Pizza and Brown’s Lawn Care Service.
The nonprofit organization also accepts donations throughout the year at Blankets and Bears, P.O. Box 1756, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.