The Anderson County Blankets & Bears Children's Fund is hosting a gala Saturday, March 12 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N Church St.
"Our gala is our only fundraising effort each year. We really depend on this event and the amazing donors that attend to be able to continue to serve the children and organizations in Anderson County,” said Jenea Goodwin, Blankets & Bears' president.
Blankets & Bears is a charitable organization that supports child victims of trauma and sexual abuse in the county. It was co-founded in 2008 by lawyer Jackson Hanks and Joe Coleman, vice president of the Anderson County Child Welfare Board, after meeting with a church organization.
Blankets & Bears raises funds and collects supplies to aid other organizations in the community that help abused children. They work with local police, Child Protective Services, the Child Advocacy Center and the Crisis Center.
Blankets & Bears gets its name from their duffel bag project. They provide duffel bags to police to give child victims of abuse when they're removed from their homes. The blanket and stuffed bear in these duffel bags are meant to provide kids with a sense of comfort.
Through fundraising, Blankets & Bears has also been able to purchase an exam table for the Child Advocacy Center for sexually abused children and provide nursery furniture to pregnant teens who were victims of rape. They also donate to food pantries so children don't go hungry. According to Goodwin, a lack of food is a big issue in the county.
"In the last several months, we have donated $5,000 to the Child Advocacy Center for a new bathroom for the exam area and $3,500 to PISD for their innovative sensory room to help children who are experiencing anxiety and trauma,” Goodwin said.
The gala will be catered by Faith's Fancy Catering and Bakery in Palestine and will include a wine pull. For the wine pull, tickets are $25 each, with 77 bottles of wine to choose from.
Items up for auction include spa packages, a "Wild West" package, artwork by Ken Elliott, a fishing guide trip at Lake Palestine, and a trip to Serenity Sands in Florida.
The event will feature live music by the Tuxedo Cats.
Gold table sponsors who made the largest donations to the fundraising event include Biomerics, Commercial Bank of Texas, Discount Pools, BLCS, Texas First Title, Austin Banks, VIP Cleaners, Red Dirt Pest Control, Staples Sotheby's International Realty, Combined Associates Real Estate, Palestine Air & Heat, Mark and Kim Owens, and Joe and Anne Coleman.
Tickets to this Saturday's gala have already sold out. But donations can still be made to the Anderson County Bears & Blankets Children's Fund year-round at Texas First Title at 601 E. Lacy Street in Palestine.
