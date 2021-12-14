University Academy’s spaced-themed tree has been named the winner in the Dogwood Garden Clubs’ 10th annual Festival of Trees.
According to event founder, Linda Jean Brown, this year’s winners were University of Texas Tyler’s University Academy at Palestine in first place, The Stock Pot in second place, Anderson County Care in third place and Keep Elkhart Beautiful received Honorable Mention.
“The 10th Annual Festival of Trees was a huge success,” Brown said. “We hope everyone will take the opportunity
UA Middle school science teacher Korey Green led the students in creating their tree.
“She really did inspire them,” said Stephanie Bosley, parent of eighth grader Kenzi Bosley. “She put the students’ hands and feet in motion.”
Eighth-grade students worked on the plans during and after school for a month or longer. A core group of students worked after school twice a week throughout the month.
Eighth graders also went to the lower grade classrooms to guide the younger students in painting and decorating the planets.
Parents donated a variety of supplies that included newspaper, astronaut molds, paint, tulle, flour, plaster of Paris, tree, glue, red and orange tissue paper and cotton batting.
The students made starbursts from coffee stirrers, planets and a rocket from papier mache, and made three-inch astronauts from plaster of Paris and decorated them in pearlescent paint.
“Everything was hand-crafted and painted. They painted the skirt to look like the Earth,” Bosley said. “I love their theme. They found a quote to go with the project that was their go-to for inspiration.”
The University Academy tree is located inside Old Magnolia, 120 W. Oak St.
The tree’s bio stated, “University Academy is a place for kids to reach for the stars and believe that the sky is not the limit. Paul Brandt said, ‘Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon” likewise our students set their goals and dreams beyond the limits of our atmosphere.’ Our tree represents our students’ pioneering spirit by depicting our school blasting off into outer space where our students will not only reach the sky but one day place their own footprints on the moon.
This tree is for sale. For more information, call 254- 433-2408 or email kgreen@uttia.org.
The Festival of Trees is a competition among local non-profits, hosted by the Dogwood Garden Club at Christmas, to help them earn money by decorating a Christmas tree with a theme or message.
For the first eight years of the contest, the trees were featured in the Palestine Mall. Two years ago, the club moved the competition to the windows of the stores in the downtown area.
A total of $2,000 will awarded to the winning trees. Andrew Gregory, General Manager of Ben E. Keith Co. Beverage Distributors, is the underwriter for this event.
This event was brought to Palestine by Brown, a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, after seeing a similar event to Festival of Trees in Florida. According to Brown, this contest is not about the “most beautiful tree.” The trees are judged on a scale of points located in the guideline forms which each participant receives. Judging by qualified judges is done based solely on the scale of points.
Each non-profit typically chooses a theme or statement they want to make with their tree. Many of the groups began planning their tree in the summer months and early fall, hand making their ornaments and decorations.
This year there are 13 trees dressing up storefront throughout downtown Palestine. The trees will be on display the month of December.
The members of the Dogwood Garden Club of Palestine have been beautifying Palestine and Anderson County for the past 80 years.
They continue to decorate the Christmas tree at the rotunda inside the Anderson County Courthouse, along with their USA and Texas themed Christmas trees in the lobby of the Annex for the holiday season.
