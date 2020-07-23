Grapeland Fire Department & EMS is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a drive from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Brookshire Brothers, 1111 N. Highway 287, Grapeland, on the Carter Bloodcare Bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Joy Squyres at (936) 222-4872.
In the era of COVID-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. Carter BloodCare is performing extra cleaning and staff is wearing masks and gloves. Here are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.
Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government- issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
