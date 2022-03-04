A blood drive in honor of Alicia London and Baby Dusty will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at 703 N. Mallard in the Anderson County Courthouse Annex. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Chylon Davidson at (903) 394-3377.
Tractor Supply is again hosting recurring blood drives this month in Palestine. Blood drives will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, March 7 and Monday, March 21 at 2200 SH-256 Loop in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information on either drive or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. This saves time and can make the process go faster. Most people can expect – from mini-health check and donation to refreshments afterward, and making an appointment to give next time – about one hour from start to finish.
People with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are both eligible to donate blood.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear masks at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
