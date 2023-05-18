Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper, have joined together to create one delicious ice cream, Dr Pepper Float. The was in stores Thursday, May 18 in the 23 states where Blue Bell is available.
According to the Blue Bell press release, Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.
“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”
In the press release Blue Bell said Dr Pepper Float will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.
“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” said John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”
For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com. Follow Blue Bell and Dr Pepper on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Blue Bell is sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.
Founded in 1907, in the small town of Brenham, Texas, Blue Bell® Creameries is a top-selling ice cream manufacturer in the United States, despite being sold in only 23 states. No matter how much the market grows, Blue Bell maintains its top-quality standards. With production facilities located in Brenham, Broken Arrow, Okla. and Sylacauga, Ala., the company offers more than 40 ice cream flavors as well as frozen snack items and health claim products.
Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand’s latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper and Instagram.com/DrPepper.
