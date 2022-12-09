Palestine Police Department is once again going all out to ensure that children of local families in need will have a wonderful Christmas as the Blue Santa program is underway for 2022.
Police Departments and Sheriff’s offices nationwide reach out every year to help provide Christmas cheer for underprivileged children. While the beginnings of the program are difficult to determine, many departments trace their first Blue Santa operation back to small events in the 1960s and 70s, PPD has been reaching out to help for over a decade. Blue Santa has transformed into the Police Department’s biggest annual charitable program. Of course, this is only possible because of local businesses who volunteer to be Blue Santa toy drop-off locations in addition to generous businesses and organizations that make monetary and toy donations.
“Our Police officers look forward to the toy drives, such as this past weekend’s Walk of Lights hosted by Catering Plus,” said PPD Community Liaison Michele Herbert. “But the highlight of the program is distributing toys to various locations throughout Palestine. Seeing the joy that these toys bring to children can easily be the best part of an officer’s day.”
Several businesses throughout Palestine are helping Blue Santa by being a toy drop-off location to benefit the Blue Santa program.
You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or wrapping paper at any of the following locations:
• All Star Autoplex at 1216 E. Palestine Ave.
• City of Palestine – City Hall at 504 N. Queen St.
• City of Palestine Library at 2000 TX Loop 256 #42
• Jocelyn’s Donuts at 2703 W. Oak St. from 3 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Law Office of Brian Walsh at 1018 N. Mallard St.
• Palestine Police Department at 511 N. John St.
• Palestine Toyota at 2728 TX Loop 256
• Prosperity Bank at 1015 N. Church St.
• Witte Family Dental Center at 1004 N. Mallard St.
• Palestine YMCA at 5500 TX Loop 256
Monetary donations are also welcome and may be paid in cash or by check to Blue Santa c/o Palestine Police Department. Monetary donations may be dropped off at 511 N John St in Palestine.
“For the last three years we have been teaming up with local organizations, donating a large portion of our toys to them,” Herbert said. “They distribute the toys to those who are truly in need. This year, we partnered with Hope Station to help distribute the toys.”
If your company or organizations would like to be a Blue Santa drop-off location, call or text Michele Herbert at 903-922-9426 or email mherbert@palestine-tx.org.
