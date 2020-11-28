The Palestine Police Department’s Blue Santa is partnering with the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County this Christmas season.
“This program is something that we have been doing for several years now,” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “This allows us to bless families with a Christmas that they may not be able to afford otherwise.
“Of all the years we have done this, this may be the most important year of all. Many families are still struggling from the shutdowns earlier in the year and we want to do our very best to help them through the holidays.”
Unlike previous years where various fund raisers were held throughout the year, no fundraisers were held due to COVID restrictions. This means that Blue Santa needs more help from the public than in past years.
Catering Plus will be hosting a Christmas Walk of Lights Toy Drive for Blue Santa from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Guests are asked to take a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation benefitting the Blue Santa program that night.
Businesses around Palestine have volunteered to help Blue Santa by placing a blue wrapped box with the Blue Santa logo in their businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys.
Blue Santa locations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids up to the age of 17 through Dec. 4. Monetary donations are also welcomed.
Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:
* All Star Autoplex at 1216 E Palestine Avenue
* City of Palestine Library at 2000 TX Loop 256 #42
* Jocelyn's Donuts at 2703 W Oak St from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Lonestar Athletics at 1317 TX Loop 256
* Palestine Police Department at 511 N John St
* Palestine Toyota at 2728 TX Loop 256
* Prosperity Bank at 1015 N Church St
* SNAP Fitness at 1625 TX Loop 256 Suite C
* Southside Bank at 3310 S Loop 256
* Toledo Finance at 109 W Spring St
* YMCA at 5500 TX Loop 256
Monetary Donations can be mailed to Blue Santa, c/o Palestine Police
Department, 504 N. Queen St., Palestine, TX 75801.
For questions or additional information, the public is asked to
contact the Police Department’s Community Liaison, Michele Herbert,
by email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org or by calling 903- 731-8418.
