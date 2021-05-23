Bluegrass music lovers from all over the country will gather in Grapeland for the 24th annual Memorial Day Weekend Bluegrass Gospel Festival May 27 – 30 at Salmon Lake Park.
“Bluegrass isn’t simply a music genre,” said Bethany Owens, who owns the park with her husband, Trent. “For some folks the lyrics illustrate a way of life and the instruments elicit memories of a slower pace and time with family after a long day’s work. I think this is perhaps the way park founders, Floyd and Fannie Salmon saw it. To be able to continue their legacy of keeping traditions of bluegrass alive is truly an honor for those of us who have taken up the torch here at Salmon Lake.”
Salmon Lake Park, 357 Salmon Lake Road, in Grapeland, has attracted some of the biggest names in gospel bluegrass for the past 23 years. This year will be no different.
The lineup includes Larry Cordle & Friends, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Summer & Bray of Mountain Faith Band, Larry Stephenson, Kentucky Just Us, Classy & Grassy, Spillwater Drive and Sabine River Bend. Among returning favorites are Tin Top Road, The Marksmen and Catahoula Drive. This year’s festival will also feature a local musician, Andi Huff, who will be playing with The Bluegrass Pals.
The Rev. Mike Powell will serve as emcee for the event.
Activities in the park will be held Monday, May 24 through Sunday, May 30.
Monday there will be garage sales/junk swaps at the RVs starting at 8 a.m., devotionals at 10 a.m. in the Sunshine Inn followed by speaker Jared Dodd at 11 a.m., a golf cart parade at 7 p.m. with prizes for best decorated cart and a cookie fellowship to follow.
Tuesday there will be 10 devotionals at the Sunshine Inn followed by speaker Jared Dodd at 11 a.m., corn hole at 1:30 p.m., volleyball at 6:30 p.m. and an outdoor movie at 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday there will be devotionals at the Sunshine Inn at 10 a.m. followed by speaker Jared Dodd at 11 a.m., a homemade ice cream contest at 1 p.m. with prizes for first, second and third places, the annual 5 p.m. potluck supper at the Sunshine Inn and banjo bingo to follow at 7 p.m.
Thursday there will be 10 a.m. devotionals with Mike Powell and 11 a.m. with Jared Dodd.
Friday the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast with donuts and coffee at the Main Pavilion. Devotionals will follow at 10 a.m. at the Sunshine Inn. The Super Water Slide will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday there will be devotionals at 10 a.m. and the Super Water Slide will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Pickers will play throughout the park — all day, everyday, with impromptu jam sessions on a whim. Musicians can also participate in a variety of workshops that will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Sunshine Inn.
The concert portion of the festival will kick off with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Concerts will run from 5 p.m. to 10 on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday's festivities will begin with music at 10:30 a.m.
Salmon Lake Park visitors may swim, as well as walk the trails. A children's playground is available. Alcohol is prohibited in the park. RV and camping sites are still available.
Food vendors will be available at the park. There will also be arts and craft booths. Friday, Willow Creek Chiropractic will conduct free posture scans and shoulder massages and Hospice Plus in Palestine will do free blood pressure checks.
Weekend passes are available for $70. Tickets are $25 per day. Children 15 and under with an adult enter free.
The park offers RV hook ups, tent camping and cabin rentals. There are showers and air-conditioned restrooms available.
From Palestine, go south on U.S. 287/Texas 19 toward Grapeland. At the fork, take the U.S. 287 business route in Grapeland. At the caution light, turn right, go two blocks west, turn right again, and follow the Salmon Lake Park signs.
For tickets or more information, call 936-687-2594, or visit http://www.salmonlakepark.com or find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.