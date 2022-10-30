The Downtown Art Walk will once again feature painting classes by the Bob Ross Company’s John Wells during its November event. Classes were added to the Art Walk in August and the Dogwood Art Council is pleased with the response to the instructional series.
Returning as the featured instructor, Wells will teach the class starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Redlands Hotel.
“I had so many calls from people who missed out on the Bob Ross class in September,” said Celia Polster, Executive Director of the Dogwood Arts Council. “We had to bring him back as soon as possible.”
Wells, a 20-year Army veteran from Midlothian, is a full-time instructor with the company and focuses on wet-on-wet painting techniques, also known as “alla prima.”
“The idea is to only add to a project,” Wells said. “We start with an even base of oil paint and add layers until it’s finished.”
The Art Walk takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. but the class will begin at noon. Participants are urged to pre-register in order to ensure a spot. There will also be a drawing for participants.
“Class registration cost is $55 dollars with a chance to win one of three prizes,” Wells said. “One of two custom built frames to take away with you the day of class and one free lesson from me at the next Dogwood Art Walk, at your place or at our art studio in Midlothian. The class is limited in size, so preregistration is encouraged.”
The class is meant to be a hassle and stress-free environment. All supplies are provided and are high quality and participants will walk away from the event with a finished piece of art.
“Those joining us will be pleased with what they do,” Wells said. “At the end of the class I go around to each student and help them to enhance what they’ve done and at the end of the day they will have a finished product.”
The Redlands Hotel is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine.
To pre-register for the classes call Wells at 972-268-5923.
For more information on the Dogwood Arts Council visit www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
