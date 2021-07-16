The Boil Water Notice affecting HWY 861 South, County Road 167, County Road 100, and County Road 103 has been rescinded as of July 15.
On July 12, the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality required the public water system City of Elkhart, PWS ID TX0010005, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consuption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 15, 2021.
For questions, contact City Hall at 903-764-5657.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.