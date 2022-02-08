Due to control problems at Well 1, causing loss of pressure in the Slocum, Well 1, Rt. 1 area, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID 0010028, to notify customers in that area, to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice effective as of 1:46 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 8.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice, all water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. The rescind notice will be issued in the same manner as the Boil Water Notice.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Slocum WSC at 903-478-3486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.