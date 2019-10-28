Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen, became overconfident and arrogant after a successful 86th Texas Legislature, State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) told the Herald-Press Friday. Bonnen announced last week he would not seek re-election in 2020.
“We had arguably the most successful legislature in decades,” Harris said. “Because of that, the Speaker was on cloud nine, and thought he could have his way with anything. His was a decision made out of arrogance.”
In a June 12 meeting, Bonnen (R-Angleton) was secretly recorded by Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan, offering Sullivan media credentials for Empower Texans in exchange for targeting certain members of the Republican caucus.
In the recording, Bonnen also insulted some Democratic and Republican House members.
Considered by some to be an ultra-conservative media outlet, Empower Texans is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting free market principles in Texas.
“Bonnen has lost the confidence of the Republican caucus,” Harris said. “Around 80 members of the caucus met and condemned his words and actions.”
Although the allegations of Bonnen's targeting of fellow Republicans are troubling, Harris said, they are not uncommon.
“Going back years and years, with both Democrats or Republicans, it's almost been normal practice,” he said. “I don't like it. We need every member of our party and can't afford to exclude any.”
Bonnen also was recorded insulting some Democratic members, like Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton), whom he described as “vile,” and Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston). Of Rosenthal, Bonnen said he “makes my skin crawl,” before making jokes about the freshman representative's sexual orientation.
Although Harris believes House Republicans' first priority should be to unify their own party, he said both parties must find a way to continue to work together, despite Bonnen's comments.
“So many issues we have to tackle are bi-partisan,” Harris said. “Democrats sent to Austin must still come with the same 'work together' mentality.”
Harris said no one has yet expressed interest in the Speaker's job, and no decision has been made.
“The caucus will deal with the Speaker's race at the appropriate time,” he said. “Of course, if a special session is called, another Speaker will have to be named.”
One of the Speaker's responsibilities, Harris said, is to raise money for the party. Bonnen, he said, has raised nearly $4 million dollars in a Political Action Committee (PAC) fund – money Harris fears may be tainted by Bonnen's misdeeds.
“Everything the House accomplished, we accomplished through legislation, and the hard work of everyone in the House,” Harris said. “The success of the 86th Legislature was not just the Speaker's win. We have to make sure not to allow one bad deed to tarnish all of our accomplishments.”
