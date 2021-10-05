Visit Palestine’s newest Airbnb, Dead Cat Ranch, for a ribbon cutting and open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
“We are also excited to support Palestine and help it become an even stronger, thriving community,” said Stacy Betts, co-owner. “Since opening up in June of 2021, Dead Cat Ranch has already received over 50 five-star reviews and plans to continue the five-star experience to all of its future guests.”
Before you get offended by the name, there’s a story there. If you want to know the story, Stacy invites you to come out to the opening to hear more.
“We don’t harm or hate cats, we are pet lovers and have cats on the ranch,” she noted.
For the open house, you can meet owners Jerry Spencer, Josh and Stacy Betts, enjoy ranch tours, games and prize giveaways, including a two-night stay at the ranch. They will have Shep’s BBQ and Frio’s Gourmet Popsicle food trucks and live music by Blindpursuit.
Located at 3775 FM 315 in Palestine, Dead Cat Ranch is a 1,200-acre family-owned ranch for over 40 years that recently began to offer unique Airbnb stays in vintage Airstreams and cabins.
Each stay at Dead Cat Ranch includes fishing, paddleboat, miles of ATV trails, pool, hot tub, axe throwing, archery, target shooting, games, hammocks, fire pits, grills and more.
The ranch also offers horseback riding, gun rentals, clay shooting, ATV rentals and firearm training courses for an additional fee.
They are currently developing a new long distance gun range with a tactical course, building new cabin and RV spots and doing other renovations to enhance guest experiences.
Dead Cat Ranch offer opportunities for businesses to do corporate retreats, team buildings or other large events.
The entire ranch can be rented out for a weekend getaway or to host as a wedding destination getaway.
For more information, call 903-373-0728 or log onto www.deadcatranchtx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.