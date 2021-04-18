A big boom heard and felt by many Sunday morning in Anderson County and surrounding areas was demolition work at the Big Brown Power Plant near Fairfield.
“Everything is OK,” the Freestone County Sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “That was Big Brown bringing down the two stacks as they continue take down and cleanup of the mine.”
In comments on the post, people claimed to have heard the blast as far as Palestine.
Big Brown is one of two retired Northeast Texas coal-fired plants owned by Commercial Liability Partners.
