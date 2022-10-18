BARC the Anderson County Humane Society is offering its second Boos and Barks 1K to raise funds for canine medical care and to encourage adoption.
Boos & Barks 1K is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 160 ACR 3681 in Palestine. All activities are kid-friendly, dog-friendly and family friendly. The fun run/walk begins at 4 p.m. and requires that participants bring their pets on a leash. People who don’t own a dog can walk one of the shelter’s.
“Please bring your dog on a leash and if they are aggressive at all, we ask that you not bring them,” said Davi Killion-Ingram, one of the event’s organizers.
Participants can pre-register online or at the shelter for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Each participant receives a Boos & Barks t-shirt and a medal. People and pet costumes are encouraged and prizes are awarded for both.
BARC Vice President Dee Dee Turnage said the activities are good for children of all ages and include pumpkin painting, face painting and trick or treating trailer rides. All tickets at the festival cost $1 each; most activities cost one or two tickets.
Food vendors currently include Chick-fil-A and the Snowie Bus and there are several raffles and prizes.
Several shelter dogs and puppies will be available for adoption at the event at 35% off the regular price. The regular price of adopting dogs is $80 for dogs and $70 for puppies but the adoption fee is discounted to $40 at the event.
Boos & Barks sponsorships are available for $50 each and funds raised at the event are for canine medical care.
Turnage said the shelter has several dogs in need of medical care that are not receiving it due to lack of funds.
“This is a medical fundraiser for our animals because we get so many that need vet services, and we just don’t have the budget unless we’re constantly raising money,” Turnage said.
The shelter’s dogs need heartworm tests and prevention, parvo stat tests, skin disorder treatments and flea and tick treatments.
Turnage said heartworm treatments cost from $400 to $750 per dog.
“We’re needing a lot more money now than we’ve needed for medical care to save these animals,” she said. “We’re spaying and neutering a lot more animals.”
The shelter is staying open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday to encourage more adoptions. More adoptions help BARC reach its goal of becoming a no-kill shelter in 2023, which will allow it to receive more support from nonprofit organizations that support no-kill shelters such as BestFriends.org.
Festival sponsors can donate on barctx.org to fund activities and fun for Boos & Barks or to donate funds for medical and veterinary care.
K-9 Classic Cuts, New Creations Dance Studio, Killion’s Collision, BasketKase, L&L Shoes and Brookdale Assisted Living Center are other current sponsors.
BARC is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They are located at 335 Armory Road in Palestine.
Donors can send checks to BARC the Humane Society at P.O. Box 63, Palestine, Texas, 75802. Indicate whether funds are for sponsorship or medical donation.
For information call 903-729-8074 or visit www.barctx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.