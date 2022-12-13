Bradford couple builds creative hay bale sculptures

Jerry Don and Melissa Kelley invite the community to drive out to Bradford to see this year’s ranch-style art sculptures. The couple have been creating hay bale art since 2016.
“Stop and take pictures if you like,” Melissa said.
The first year the Kelleys tried their hand at building a big teddy bear. Over the years, their hay bale art had included snowmen, teddy bears, and a John Deere tractor to name a few. Last year, the Kelleys created not one, but six hay bale characters, including mama and papa bear, three Minions made popular by the “Despicable Me” franchise and Woody from the movie “Toy Story.” This year, their front pasture is home to a cow, a snowman, a bubblegum machine and a big teddy bear.
According to Melissa, each hay bale creation can take between three and eight hours to complete, incorporating round and square bales, paint and some special touches to achieve just the look they are going for.
For the Kelleys, the hay bale creations are a joint effort. Melissa said she is the creative brain behind each project and Jerry does most of the heavy lifting and helps with the painting.
“Everything we do is free hand,” Melissa said. We don’t use projectors or anything like that.”
Melissa said visitors from as far north as Fort Worth have traveled to see the their annual creations.
“Once we had a Jeep Club from Fort Worth come and take pictures in our field,” she said.
Melissa said the hay bale characters will be around until just after the new year.
Check out the Kelley’s straw creations in the Bradford community. Melissa said to travel east on FM 837 to Anderson County Road 404 and then travel north for one mile. “
