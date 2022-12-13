Bradford couple builds creative hay bale sculptures

Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 75F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.