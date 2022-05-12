Bralys Ace Hardware would like to invite everyone to its 90th birthday celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 13. There will be refreshments and lunch, live music, a photo booth, giveaways, sales and much more.
Bralys is a family owned and operated hardware store that has served the Palestine area since 1932. This local Ace store offers items in a variety of traditional hardware departments including paint, flooring, plumbing, electrical, tools and along the way added some bonus departments such as housewares, lawn and garden, sporting goods, grilling and a garden center full of items grown on site.
Bralys had it's beginning in the mid 1920's as Franklin Lumber Company. It was later established in 1932 at 1502 North Jackson where it remained for 81 years.
Neual Braly, who married Jessie Franklin Braly, began working for his father-in-law in 1935. Neual and his brother-in-law, James Franklin, operated the business as a partnership until 1954 when Neual became sole owner and changed the name to Braly Builders Supply.
In 1970, Margie Braly, daughter of Neual and Jessie, joined and operated the business for 35 years. Today, Bralys continues as a fourth-generation family business.
Stephen Braly, the great-grandson of W.J. Franklin, and his wife, Vicki, now own and operate the business. You may have seen the fifth generation sons, Sam and Reed, working their watermelon stand out front when they were younger and now spend the summers working in the store.
In 2013, Bralys partnered with Ace Hardware to provide a more extensive product line.
During that same year, the Bralys purchased the historic Rusk Elementary school building, located two blocks from their old location.
As Renovations began, the biggest challenge was keeping the old feel in the new location while also preserving the historical character of the building. Each classroom was turned into a “department.”
The principal, vice principal and the nurse’s offices became the store offices.
Being an old store, the Bralys chose an older movie-style sign to hang outside the building.
To preserve the history of the building, the Bralys used as much of what was left behind as possible. Chalkboards were cut down to make aisle signs, easels and other signage throughout the store. Teachers’ supply cabinets display products throughout the store and lockers, in original condition, house rain gear and other items for sale.
The school’s old cafeteria serves as the back-stock area while the former stage serves as the "man cave" showcasing sporting good items.
Many customers are former teachers, students or employees of Rusk Elementary.
This project earned Bralys the 2014 recipient of Ace Hardware's “coolest store on the planet” award. The video can be viewed onFacebook at www.facebook.com/Bralyshardware.
The Visitors Center in Palestine has Bralys on their "must see" list and tourists from all over the United States visit and hear the history of this landmark every year.
Bralys attributes this 90 year milestone to loyal customers and an amazing staff. You will find many things at Bralys, but they hope service is what always stands out.
