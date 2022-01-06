David Braun is running as a Republican candidate for Anderson County Commissioner Precinct 2.
Braun, former Palestine Police Sergeant, former Minister of Oakwood church of Christ and retiree from the Teacher's Retirement System (Windham School District), attempted a bid for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 in 2018 against then incumbent Judge Carl Davis, who garnered 1,473 votes while Braun received 1,443, a difference of 30 votes.
"I did not cry, get upset, or even ask for a recount,” Braun said.
On April 1, 2019, Braun entered the TDCJ Academy at the George Beto Unit and served on that Unit for 13 months until COVID-19 hit and the unit was locked down.
"I loved every minute I served as a Correctional Officer on the Beto Unit,” he said.
In 2006, Braun began teaching at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit moving to Gatesville.
“We moved back to Palestine in 2016, and bought an old home we love in Pct. 2."
He announced his candidacy for JP 2 in August of 2017. In September, he had a heart ablation, and both lungs drained and was subsequently diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgekins Lymphoma, 52% in his bones.
“I was extremely weak after 12 treatments of chemo, and had another heart ablation right after I finished treatments,” Braun said. “It was hard to campaign being both physically and mentally weak. I am not the same man I was three years ago. I am cancer free, heart problems cured and I am stronger now than at any time of my life. I plan on taking this one to the bank.”
Braun said he wants to make a difference for the citizens of Anderson County.
“My campaign will be unique, as I am endorsing other candidates who have a challenger in the March 1 Primary,” he said.
“I believe if an elected official has served two terms it is time to go. My opponent, Rashad Mims is finishing his fourth term as Pct. 2 Commissioner. Time to go.”
