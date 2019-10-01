Octoberfest arrives full-force on Saturday for the Piney Wood Fine Arts Association's eighth annual Polka Fest at the Houston County Airport. The award-winning polka band, Brave Combo, will return for this fun-filled-evening.
“It’s the best party in town,” said Ann Walker, PWFAA director. “People dress up and have the best time at this event. I guarantee that Brave Combo will get you on the dance floor.”
From the waltz to the much-loved “Chicken Dance,” the Grammy award-winning band will keep you dancing.
Brave Combo is an internationally known polka band with a unique sound. They have been nominated seven times for a Grammy, winning twice. Their music has been featured in several movies and hit TV shows, including "Fools Rush In," ABC's hit series "Ugly Betty," Fox's "The Simpsons;" "Christmas Caper," featuring the Madagascar Penguins; and the "Dragon Ball Z Movie 8 – The Legendary Super Saiyan."
“The idea for our group developed some 37 years ago when I was thinking about how people have preconceived ideas about music,” Brave Combo front man Carl Finch said. “At that time, polka seemed to be the 'butt of the joke' music.
“I had listened to polka over the years and couldn't understand how it could have a negative effect on people.”
Finch said he and his band set out to prove polka could be cool.
Playing festivals, nationally and internationally, and working with some of the most beloved polka bands in the world, the Denton, Texas-based quintet plays a world music mix for their concerts, including salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, Conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, and the blues.
Saturday's show will mark the band's eighth performance for the PWFAA.
“It's going to be a great show,” Finch said. “We always have a great time in Crockett.”
Band members often enter the crowd to show people how to polka and waltz.
“Come on out and have some fun with us,” Finch said. “I promise you won't be disappointed.”
Refreshments will include authentic Czech foods and Stesti Beer.
This event is funded in part by the Texas Commission of the Arts.
Doors open in the hanger at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $28 per person. Kids under the age of 12 free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.pwfaa.org.
