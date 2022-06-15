AUSTIN — The Texas Broadband Development Office is working to develop grant programs and establish broadband availability maps as part of its first efforts to expand broadband accessibility.
According to a report released Wednesday, the agency plans to reach the two goals by early 2023.
“We developed this plan to be useful, insightful and sound as a road map for improvement,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar said in a statement. “This is a monumental task, and we must work together to accomplish it. Expanding broadband access will require collaboration and partnerships between local governments and private entities, across counties and among residents.”
Launched last year, the Broadband Development Office was established as part of the state’s larger effort to address lacking broadband access statewide. Lawmakers have earmarked $5 million for the program and directed it to establish an official statewide plan for expanding access.
Since then, the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by the federal government has allocated $500.5 million to Texas for broadband expansion, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to allocate at least $100 million.
With this funding, the office will develop a granular address-level broadband availability map that will help quantify where the need is greatest and allow officials to operate with “greater precision moving into the future.”
It will also establish a grant program that will direct funding to the areas with greatest immediate need, creating a possible framework for future funding opportunities, officials said.
“Because potential federal funding and additional state funding are yet to be determined, this initial statewide plan is based on several guiding principles that will create the foundation for future federal and state funding. The plan will become more defined over time as federal agencies finalize program guidance and funding allocations,” the report said.
Of the state’s 30 million residents, about 2.8 million Texas households and 7 million people lack adequate broadband access, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. This shortfall also disproportionately impacts rural communities, communities of color and low-income families, data shows.
The disparity was further highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic as students completed classes at home and businesses adjusted to limited contact operations. Lack of adequate and reliable access meant 23% of Texans were unable to attend online classes, see a health care provider from their living room, fill out a job application online, start a business or access online marketplaces from their kitchen table, officials said.
Once the program is established, state, county and local leaders, as well as private businesses, will work to connect more than 1 million households to high-speed broadband, improve connectivity for more than 5.6 million households, improve affordability of broadband for 3.6 million households and assist 3.8 million Texans with digital literacy challenges.
“These barriers negatively affect Texans’ quality of life and limit economic opportunities for people and the state overall,” Hagar said. “An important, recurring theme has been the reminder that though high-speed internet may once have been a luxury, it is now a necessity.”
AARP Texas applauded the plan after its release. The organization has been advocating for residents 50 and older as a segment of the population greatly impacted by poor connectivity.
Older Texans need affordable and reliable broadband access for a host of reasons, such as communicating with medical providers via telehealth, safety, education, entertainment and to stem social isolation, said Ryan Gruenenfelder, acting state director of AARP Texas, in a statement.
“Because access to high-speed internet is vitally important to all Texans, especially the state’s 50+ population, today’s unveiling of a Texas Broadband Plan is a significant and laudable achievement,” Gruenenfelder said. “This new road map for expanding broadband access builds upon testimony from many Texans, including expert advice. It is our hope at AARP Texas that the plan serves as a strong foundation for continued and much-needed success in digitally connecting the state.”
