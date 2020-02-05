TYLER – The Brookshire Grocery Company sponsored a Law Enforcement Appreciation luncheon Wednesday to honor Anderson County Deputy Brad Colman, Sgt. Tabitha Frawner, and Trooper Leonard Sandifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety for heroic actions in the line of duty.
Aside from honoring the officers, the Brookshire Grocery Company donated a tourniquet, tourniquet holster set, and goody bags for all 30 deputies of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
“The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to say thank to Brookshire’s EVP Trent Brookshire, and the Brookshire's leadership team for their support of law enforcement and the acknowledgement of the job these brave men and women do on a daily basis,” Chief Deputy Ginger Lively said. “Brookshire's has taken an active role in helping ensure the safety and protection of the citizens of Anderson County by donating life saving tools to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
“These tools play an active part in helping us achieve the goal of protecting and serving the citizens and bringing every law enforcement officer in our community home safely.”
Deputy Colman was wounded in an Oct. 19 shootout between Colman and suspect Terry Lee Countryman Jr. at Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Colman was investigating a vehicle that Countryman had allegedly stolen earlier in the day.
Frawner and Sandifer are credited with saving Colman’s life. Frawner used her belt as a makeshift tourniquet until Sanidfer arrived on scene with an actual tourniquet for Colman’s leg, where he was shot, before EMS arrived and took transported him to the hospital.
Colman underwent several surgeries on his leg. He was released from UT Health in Tyler in early December, after nearly seven weeks of treatment.
“Deputy Colman is doing well, but he is still recuperating and has not yet returned to duty,” Lively said.
After Countryman, 34, of Palestine, shot Colman, he stole Colman's squad car and fled. A state trooper found Countryman near FM 2330 and County Road 458 later that day. After Countryman pointed a rifle at the trooper, the trooper fired his service weapon, wounding the suspect. Countryman later died at Palestine Regional Medical Center, Texas Rangers reported. The trooper who shot him was uninjured.
The luncheon was at the BGC Culinary Center, 200 Rice Road in Tyler.
