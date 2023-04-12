Brothers win big at Youth Livestock Show

After a week of rain, storms and plenty of mud, the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show held its final competition of the week Thursday evening, the market steer show, and two brothers from the Ioni Creek 4-H Club took home the top awards.
Scott and Aaron Black, sons of Richard and Holly Black, both won their classes and stood next to each other with their steers in the Grand Drive.
After the judge spoke about each calf in the drive, she walked right over and gave a big slap to Scott’s calf designating him as Grand Champion. After the judge continued to study the remaining calves in the ring, she spoke one last time, walked over and shook Aaron’s hand placing him Reserve.
The barn was full of cattle as area youth entered more heifers and steers than in years past. Thirty-five steers were shown that night by 4-H and FFA youth from across the county. The two brothers couldn't stifle their smiles as they were awarded Grand and Reserve in the Market Steer show.
“It will be a show that I'll always remember,” Scott said.
Scott and Aaron are longtime 4-H members and have both been showing since they were eight years old and in the third grade. Agriculture played a big part in their upbringing as they explained that their steers both came from close members of their family.
“This show was extra special for our family,” said Holly. “Both steers that Scott and Aaron showed were family raised. We picked Aaron’s calf, Bob, straight out of their Pop’s pasture.”
Youth who show steers typically have their animals for over a year. They feed, groom and work with them each day to prepare for the show.
“Sometimes it is a lot of work," Aaron said. "But our family works as a team to get it done."
The Black family expressed how grateful they are for the buyers that purchased Scott and Aaron’s steers.
“We would like thank Richard and Milissa Kirkpatrick for purchasing Scott’s Grand Champion steer and All Star Ford for purchasing Aaron’s Reserve Champion steer," Holly said. "The support from the community for all the youth at the sale was amazing.”
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show concluded Thursday evening with the Premium Auction Sale.
