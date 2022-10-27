A “Flutterby Butterfly” event will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at BROtique Mensware in Palestine, weather permitting.
Presented by Moore Living Micro-Farm in Elkhart, the release is a fun and educational event for all ages that helps raise awareness about conservation efforts for Monarch butterflies.
“Butterflies are one of the most beautiful creatures on Earth,” said Dena Moore of Moore Living Micro-Farm. “They are delicate and colorful, and despite their short life span, they continue to fascinate young and old alike. The Monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable and well-loved species.”
The Monarch butterfly has a wingspan of three and a half to four inches and is brightly colored with orange and black markings. The Monarch is unique in its ability to travel long distances, sometimes as far as 3,000 miles.
Guests are welcome to learn about the Monarch Butterfly Lifecycle, discover the incredible migratory journey of the monarch butterfly and learn how they can help with conservation efforts.
For every purchase over $20 made at BROtique, the guest will be invited to release an individual Monarch of their very own.
Individual releases can occur anytime during the day until dusk.
BROtique Mensware is a new business in Palestine and offers an exciting lineup of fashion and accessories for men, ranging from casual wear to their After Five collection. They also have accessories and gift ideas including socks, ties and many other items.
Moore Living Micro-Farm raises Monarchs for Flutterby Butterfly special events, weddings, memorials, birthdays, graduations, proposals, life celebrations, corporate events and Fall Migratory hosted releases.
BROtique Mensware is located at 2006 Crockett Rd. Suite B in Palestine.
For more information contact Moore Living Micro-Farm at 614-203-1383 or BROtique Mensware at 903-731-3524.
