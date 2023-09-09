Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a Barbecue Fundraiser to benefit Macedonia Missions.
Pastor Michael Lumpkins and his wife, Amanda, have been called to serve with Missionaries Randy and Debbie Fair in Macedonia Sept. 16 through Sept. 25.
The Fairs have been in Macedonia since Aug. 3 and will be returning to Houston in October.
“We are in perilous times,” said Michael Lumpkins. “And it is imperative that we share the life saving message of the Gospel of Christ with all people locally and around the world. All prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”
According to Lumpkins, the barbecue fundraiser will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Broyles Chapel Baptist Church, 130 ANCR 425 in Palestine.
Barbecue plates will include pork, sausage, potato salad and beans. This is a dine in only event. All proceeds will be used as a donation for missions.
Lumpkins said Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is actively engaged in both local ministry and missions.
“Be we feel it is just as important to answer the Great Commission as commanded by Jesus Chirst himself in Matthew 28:18-20, when he said, “All authority has been given to me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teaching them to observe all things with you always event to the end of the earth.”
Lumpkins said Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is currently supporting Missions in India, Uganda and Slovakia.
If you can’t make the fundraiser, but would like to support the missions, send donations to Missions, c/o Broyles Chapels Baptist Church, PO Box 1727, Palestine, Texas 75802 or you can send checks to lifeOne Network Ministries, PO Box 285, Christoval, Texas 76935.
For more information contact 903-723-8330.
