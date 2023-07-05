Broyles Chapel is on a fundraising mission for a church in India

Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a Craft Fair and Hamburger Fundraiser to benefit its Missions to India.
“Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is actively engaged in, not only in the local ministry, but to proclaim the gospel all over the world,” said Pastor Michael Lumpkins. “We are currently supporting Missions in India, Uganda and Slovakia, sharing the love of Christ worldwide and this is just one facet of our ministry that we are trying to support.”
According to Lumpkins, the Craft Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Broyles Chapel Baptist Church, 130 ANCR 425 in Palestine.
Hamburger plates with fries and a drink will be sold for $10.
Lumpkins said a Missionary from India will be at Saturday’s event to share information about the missions and ministry being done there and sharing what the explicit needs are there.
Pastor Lumpkins said he and members of the church would also be praying over people, ministering and sharing the gospel during Saturday’s event.
Lumpkins said Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is actively involved in planning churches in India and supporting missions there. They are currently working to build an orphanage and place for widows, along with a church. These missions also help around 200 blind people and a group of more than 300 lepers.
The mission group Broyles Chapel is working with helps to feed, educate and provides hygienic items for children and others in need. Their mission group is working in 18 different villages.
Lumpkins said there are still a limited amount of vendor spots available for the Craft Fair Saturday. Contact Tina Sepmoree at 903-279-3251 or email refreshedbygrace@gmail.com for more vendor information.
If you can’t make the fundraiser, but would like to support the missions, send donations to Missions for India, c/o Broyles Chapels Baptist Church, PO Box 1727, Palestine, Texas 75802.
