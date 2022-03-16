Employers, educators, and community leaders are invited to attend a networking forum addressing the needs of today’s workforce. The Anderson County 2022 Rural, Set, Go: Boost! event is being held Tuesday, March 22 at the Trinity Valley Community College Palestine campus.
“The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is excited to be a partner in this learning and networking opportunity,” said Greg Laudadio, interim PEDC director. “This event will inform and connect local employers, high school career and technical education programs, educators and officials across Anderson County.”
Attendees will hear about training services and issues that the workforce is facing today and make connections with community stakeholders. This event, from 11: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free.
The “Rural, Set, Go” event is a program of Workforce Solutions East Texas. They offer many beneficial programs such as internships, workforce training and employee placement. Educators at the high school and college levels will be on hand to discuss training and certification programs offered by their schools. Local employers will be on hand to discuss their workforce needs.
“Workforce development and training needs to be a priority,” Laudadio said. “Our goal for this event is to connect the right people in our community. The stronger our workforce, the more our economy can grow. New and existing businesses benefit from a strong labor pool of well trained candidates.”
Local employers and educators as well as government officials from around Anderson County are encouraged to register at the link provided below.
Lunch will be provided by PEDC for all registered guests. Register at conta.cc/3MpsDDk.
The Palestine campus is located at 2970 N. Hwy 19.
For more information, call 903-729-4100.
