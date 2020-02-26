Richard Arnold Grimes, 37, of Anderson County, was arrested Saturday, after getting caught by the homeowner during a burglary.
According to Chief Deputy Ginger Lively, at 10:22 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call that an intruder was inside a residence off of East State Highway 84.
The caller reported that he had taken measures to protect himself and his property and the suspect was in the process of fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Deputies responded to the residence and received a description of the suspect’s vehicle relaying the information to other law enforcement in the area.
While in route, Deputy Jonathan Jarvis located the vehicle fitting the description provided by the victim and performed a traffic stop, which resulted in Grimes being detained.
Sgt. Taylor Farmer, Investigator Andrea Karriker, Investigator Robert Frakes and Investigator Tabitha Frawner all responded to the scene and conducted the initial investigation, which resulted in Grimes being charged with burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony.
Grimes was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail.
He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
This case is currently under investigation by the ACSO Criminal Investigation Division.
