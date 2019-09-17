Cliff Johnson had thousands of dollars worth of property stolen early Sunday morning at his Anderson County ranch. Now he's offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction – in addition to the up to $1,000 CrimeStoppers will offer.
Among the items stolen from Johnson were a heavy-duty bumper-pull equipment trailer, a diesel crew-cab Polaris ranger, a new welding machine on a custom-built trailer with cutting torch and tanks, a Kawasaki four-wheeler, a California air-compressor, two weed-eaters, a brand new gas pole-saw, three guns, and two Matthew bows.
Johnson said the goods were stolen from a cabin at his ranch, north of Highway 79, just west of ACR 645, near the Trinity River.
“I’m offering this award because I want to help stop these types of thefts,” Johnson said.
Authorities believe the burglary occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning.
“We were out there working until 7 p.m. Saturday, and discovered the burglary when we returned on Monday,” Johnson said.
The thieve, or thieves, bypassed a locked gate by cutting a barbed-wire fence and driving down the power-line easement.
“We are having a rash of these types of burglaries,” Sheriff Gregg Taylor said. “We are working several of these type of cases and have some suspects. However, any information would be helpful and appreciated.”
Sheriff Taylor recommended security alarms and cameras for all rural properties, especially those that neighbors can't see. He also suggested keeping an inventory of models and serial numbers that would help identify stolen goods.
To provide information about this case, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068, or Anderson County CrimeStoppers at 903-729-TIPS (8477).
CrimeStopper tips are confidential and anonymous.
