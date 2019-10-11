Burn ban lifted

County residents can again burn their trash, instead of hauling it to the landfill. Officials lifted the burn ban.
Dry, drought-like conditions in Anderson County prompted county commissioners on Aug. 26 to impose a 90-day burn, which County Judge Robert Johnston lifted Friday.
In Texas, local governments can take such action to protect their residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners are authorized to impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Normally, to burn in the city limits, residents and businesses need to apply for a permit. The permit is free, but it applies only to brush without leaves, reports the Palestine Fire Department.
