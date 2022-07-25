The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after his body was found burned Saturday at a property on FM 323.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Flores said around 4:49 p.m. July 23, Deputy D. Linebaugh, responded to a possible burn ban violation to the 4500 block of FM 323. The caller reported hearing “voices in the woods” and smelling smoke.
When Linebaugh arrived at the property, Flores said he could see smoke and fire coming from an adjacent property, and radioed for the fire department and Texas Forest Service.
In his initial investigation, Flores said Linebaugh found several older vehicles on the property, along with a flatbed pick-up registered to a 39-year-old Anderson County man.
According to Flores, Linebaugh found several water bottles filled with gas on the bed of the pick-up.
Continuing his investigation, Flores said Linebaugh searched the area and found a house in the 200 block of ACR 153 with an open door. Flores said there was no one home.
The 84-East, Slocum and Southside Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to help put out the fire. Flores said the fire damaged approximately three-quarters of an acre.
The burned body of deceased man was found as the fire was being extinguished.
Anderson County Criminal Investigation Division responded to scene, along with Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 James Westley.
Flores said neighbors and son of the deceased tentatively identified him and said he worked in the yard quite frequently.
Westley performed an inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed at American Forensics in Mesquite. The body was transported from the scene by Rhone Funeral Home.
The named of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification by the medial examiner.
State Fire Marshal Tim Ware also assisted at the scene.
