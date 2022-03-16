A local business owner helped solve a case of stolen political signs this week in Anderson County.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Monday, March 14, Sgt. Montoya was investigating the theft of campaign signs from Northside Storage, located on Hwy 155.
Montoya spoke with Charles Dickens, the owner of Northside Storage, and was given a video of the incident showing the suspect and vehicle taking the sign.
Flores said his office identified and located the suspect at his home, where Montoya found several campaign signs and t-posts.
Flores said the suspect stated he took the signs and posts to make a chicken coup.
The stolen property was recovered and will be returned to the owners.
This case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution of theft of $100 to $750.
The identity of the suspect is being withheld, pending the filing of criminal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.