The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club in Palestine is hosting a virtual Entrepreneur Program featuring guest speaker Tracie Pinson at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Pinson will discuss some of the pros and cons entrepreneurs should consider when starting a business.
Pinson is the proud owner and operator of “All About You” beauty salon. She said she was blessed to open her business in 2007 here in Palestine.
Tracie has been a licensed cosmetologist for 31 years and a cosmetology instructor for the last 17 years
According to Pinson, she loves helping others to look and feel beautiful, this is one of her lifelong passions.
She has completed several classes on hair color, natural hairstyles, eyebrows and eye lashes just to name a few.
Pinson also continues to attend hair shows in an effort to keep up with the latest styles and trends. She said the beauty industry changes daily, so it’s a must to stay educated.
Tracie also has a home-based Mary Kay business. She said she is very productive in that area also and has become a Sales Director in record time, and is a level two car driver.
Tracie has been an entrepreneur most of her life. She said she developed and teaches other to also become entrepreneurs by putting into action God’s word, noting Matthew 7:7-8 states, “ask it will be given seek, you will find, Knock and the door will be open,” and Habakkuk 2:2-3 states, “write the vision make it plain so when others see it, they can run with it.”
Pinson said her motto is “Always believe it and if a person believe it, he can do it.”
Tracie is the wife of Benjamin Pinson Sr. and the mother to five children; Benjamin Jr., Ronald, Sheldon, Shana, and Sade (Kevin). She is the ‘Nana’ to five ‘Nana babies.’
Pinson’s mother passed away when she was 8-years-old and she was raised by her grandmother, Margie Price, and for that she is very thankful. That was her driving force to become a successful business owner.
