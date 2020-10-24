Palestine Chick-fil-A is one of 12 locations hosting a Baked Goods for Backpacks Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 to benefit the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack Program.
Each purchase of a Chick-Fil-A brownie or cookie will result in a donation to the ETFB child-hunger program.
Chick-fil-A is holding the promotion due to the increased rate of food insecurity among East Texas children due to the pandemic, which has increased by 10% with now over 105,000 East Texas children are facing hunger. That’s one in three children.
The BackPack Program works with local schools to identify children at-risk of hunger and discreetly provides them with a free backpack of food on Fridays so they will have nourishment over the weekend and return to school on Monday ready to learn.
For the 2020-21 school year, the BackPack Program will be at 148 school sites and serve 6,600 children.
According to Larissa Loveless, director of public relations for Palestine Independent School District, approximately 200 children In Palestine benefit from the BackPack Program.
“This program serves a real need in our community,” Loveless said. “We have seen the need increase with families who have struggled through the pandemic. We were receiving calls as soon as school started this year with questions about when the program would begin.”
Participating locations are in Longview, Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Palestine and Nacogdoches.
