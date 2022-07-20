You simply can’t miss them. They are everywhere, adorning area businesses all over Palestine and Rusk. They are the cabooses.
“They were created as Chamber of Commerce fundraisers for Rusk and Palestine,” said Heather Chancellor, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Both cities are the sites of the Texas State Railroad depots so it’s a very fitting tribute.”
The cabooses start as a concrete casting weighing in at 2000 to 3000 pounds, but the similarities between each of them ends there. Decorated by many different artists, each caboose is unique. Some are painted to closely resemble the actual details of a historic caboose. Others are artistically decorated with murals or business logos. They are all interesting to see and worthwhile to visit.
Joining the cabooses this year are a limited number of locomotive engines.
“We rolled out the limited edition engines this year as a special nod to the sesquicentennial celebration of the railroad coming to Palestine,” Chancellor said. “There will be a total of 50 produced to be shared between Rusk and Palestine.”
The engines and cabooses can be ordered through the Palestine Area Chamber. The cost for the large caboose is currently $525 while the extra-large is $625. The special edition engines are $775.
“Maps of each location are available now at the Palestine Visitor Center,” Chancellor said. “Now you can take a tour and go from caboose to caboose.”
For more information on how you can purchase a concrete caboose for your home, business or civic group, contact the Palestine Chamber of Commerce at 903-729-6066.
