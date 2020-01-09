The Caddo Indian Mounds site in Alto will re-open Saturday, after an EF-3 tornado demolished it on April 13, 2019.
It has been a long road for employees and friends of the Caddo Indian Mounds volunteers. They are ecstatic to re-open, even if the site is not yet fully functional.
Despite a forecast of rain for most of Saturday morning, the event is set to run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will begin with a planting of a cedar tree and grapes at Snake Woman’s Garden.
The Caddo Mounds State Historic Site is at 1649 State Highway 21 West in Alto.
Last year's tornado injured almost 40 people, eight of which were life-flighted to area hospitals. The visitor center was destroyed and the grass hut, built by Caddo tribe members and volunteers in 2018, was decimated.
Rebuilding costs for the museum were estimated at $2.5 million. Thankfully, the exhibits at the visitor’s center were reproductions of pre-contact Caddo ceramics, jewelry, and other artworks – not the original artifacts, which are stored at the Texas Archaeological Research Lab at the University of Texas in Austin.
Friends of the Texas Historical Commission is raising money to rebuild the grass house, a beloved structure that this video shows was a labor of love by members of the Caddo Nation and community.
On April 13, 2019, roughly 100 people attended the annual Caddo Culture Day celebration at the historic Caddo Indian Mounds, including members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and Caddo nation.
The site is a multi-mound village, dating from 800 to 1300 CE.
It was the home of Mound Builders of Caddoan origin who lived in the region for 500 years, beginning in the year 800. At their peek, 300 years later, the Caddo were the most highly developed prehistoric culture known in Texas.
The 93.8-acre site opened to the public in June 1982.
The park offers exhibits and a 0.7-mile interpretive trail through its reconstructed sites of Caddo dwellings and ceremonial areas, including two temple mounds, a burial mound, and a village area.
The Caddo Culture Day features, guided tours, dancing demonstrations, pottery making activities, vendors and tribal foods. Performers are not only artist, singers and dancers from the Caddo nation, but also members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas powwow committee and their relatives, who perform native dances and songs throughout the event.
When the storm hit, attendees sought cover inside the 4,300-square-foot museum and visitor center. The tornado, however, ripped off the building's roof and pushed down the walls, trapping some inside.
Three persons were inside the grass hut when the storm hit. One got out before the hut began to crumble. Two others were picked up with the hut and carried over hundred feet.
An unidentified women – probably a passer-by – was sucked through her car's windshield and died.
All of the cars at the site were demolished; many were airborne.
The 15-second EF-3 tornado, with winds up to 140 MPH, destroyed what many have spent lifetimes to achieve at this historic location.
The tornado was part of a storm system that spawned six other tornadoes, killing four or more, injuring over 40, and causing millions of dollars of damage.
Due to trees downed by the tornado, emergency crews took three to four hours to reach victims. Many of them were taken by school buses to area hospitals. Eight were care-flighted.
Archeologist Victor Galan, vice-president of the Friends of Caddo Mounds volunteer organization, and husband of assistant site supervisor Rachel Galan, was critically injured.
