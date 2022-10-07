Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Montalba Lending Library
Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, closed on Election Day
The Montalba Lending Library, located at the Community Center Building, is open and staffed with volunteers to assist you. Additionally, the Lending Library is open but not staffed most weekday mornings from around 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Just look for the pickup trucks parked at the Community Center.
Thursday Night Karaoke
8 p.m. Thursday nights
1855 Steakhouse and Seafood Company hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday. Join in for some fun and show your talent! 1855 is located at 555 Palestine Ave. For more information call 903-729-7227.
Karaoke at Nunas Cajun
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday nights
Enjoy Cajun fare then showoff your singing talent. It's all fun. Nunas Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 Palestine. For more information 903-723-6862.
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Live Music Saturday Nights at Nunas
Enjoy Cajun fare and live music from local bands. It's all fun. Nunas Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 Palestine. For more information 903-723-6862.
Grace Church Pumpkin Patch
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 31
Purchase a pumpkin, take family photos and enjoy one of many special pumpkin-centered weekend events at Grace United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch, 2130 Country Road. Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Grace Church also offers field trip opportunities for local classrooms.
Saturday, Oct. 8 – Food Truck Festival - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – Puppies and Pumpkins - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21 – The Great Pumpkin - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 – Drum Circle - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Touch-a-Truck – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
The Play That Goes Wrong
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday,
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16
Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything, including their lines. Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!
Tickets for all shows are $17 for adults and $12 for students (ages 4-18).
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Spooky Season at Oh My Goat! Yoga
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
We have two public classes coming up on the schedule. You can BYOB with light snacks provided. Sign up for one of those or message us today for your own "SPOOKY FUN" party with your friends. We have tons of decorations, lots of photo ops, and costumes for the goats! You can even add on painting and cookies and punch too! NEW BABIES ANY DAY NOW! Optional painting 6 p.m. with the Oct. 8 class. For the class on Oct. 29, your ticket you are automatically entered in drawings. Complimentary refreshments. All kiddos get a goody bag!
214 ACR 469, Palestine, Texas 75803
Anderson County Republican Club
The Anderson County Republican Club hosts its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 with light refreshments at the Evangelistic Temple, 3011 Loop 256, in Palestine. Our Speaker will be Susan Lategan from South Africa. She will share her story of living there and coming to America. Come and join us. We will also have yard signs for $6 and the headquarters will be opened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase a Greg Abbott sign. If you have any questions please call Arlene McReynolds 903-724-5584.
Anderson County Retired Educators Association Meeting
The Anderson County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the First Christian Church, 113 E. Crawford Street, in Palestine. Members and guests can meet at 2:30 p.m. to visit prior to the meeting at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be John Hobbie sharing some of his adventures with the Columbia Balloon Facility, particularly in Antarctica. It is always thrilling to see how educators have encouraged people to succeed in various endeavors around the world.
Free Fruit and Nut Tree Class
The Anderson County Master Gardeners invite everyone to a free class titled “The Basics of Fruit and Nut Trees” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The class takes place in Lamely Hall at the First Methodist Church Palestine, 422 S. Magnolia St. Instruction by Master Gardener and homesteader Brenna Lormand focuses on simple and practical tips to establish and maintain successful fruit and nut trees. Featured topics include selecting the right trees for East Texas and how to plant, prune and manage diseases and pests. The program is followed by a free lunch. A panel of local experts is available for audience questions and answers during the lunch hour. Registration is required. Please call the Anderson County Extension Office at 903-723-3735 to sign up or for more information. Parking is available next to Lamely Hall in the lot on the corner of South Magnolia and West Gooch streets.
Master Gardeners Fall Tree Sale
The Anderson County Master Gardeners Fall Tree Sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the parking lot behind the Extension Office, 101 E. Oak Street, Palestine and 9 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Farmers Market. Credit cards are accepted. Selections include more than 20 varieties of trees including fruit trees adapted to our area. Information sheets with planting procedures and tips for care of some plants will be available. The list of plants is available on the Master Gardener website at txmg.org/Anderson. To pre-order call 903-764-0073, or 903- 391-0190. All early orders must be placed before Oct. 18.
Fundraiser for Bethel Cayuga VFD
Saturday, Oct. 29
The Bethel Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department, Hwy 287 in Cayuga, is hosting a Chili Cookoff, awarding prizes for first and second place.
There will be a Turkey Shoot, with first and second places awarded, live music and an auction. There will be a bounce house for the kids and grab bags if in costume. The menu will include a big bowl of chili, crackers or cornbread, dessert and drink for $10. They will also offer Frito pie, chili nachos and barbecue. Call Dory for more info and to register or check the Facebook page for Bethel Cayuga VFD.
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and Dec. 3
Meet artists of various mediums as you tour through downtown shops and boutiques. Start at the Redlands Hotel for map. The Art Walk takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Redlands Hotel is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-922-5794 or visit www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
Saturdays on Main
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 and Dec. 3
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be! Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Find fresh produce and artisan crafts at the farmer's market. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
